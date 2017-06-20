House OKs e-prescribing bill for opioids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to prevent opioid pain medications from getting into the wrong hands.

House Bill 353 would require opioids to be prescribed electronically, allowing doctors to send their orders directly to the patient’s pharmacy.

“Under current state law, opioids must be prescribed by hand, which lends itself to fraudulent use and theft,” the bill’s author, Rep. Tedd Nesbit (R-Mercer/Butler), said in a statement. “That alone contributes to the devastating opioid abuse crisis which led to more than 5,000 deaths in 2016 and has hurt families and communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

The measure now moves to the state Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.