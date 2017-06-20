Giant recalls Yummy chicken products that may contain milk

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores has removed Yummy chicken products from its shelves because they may contain milk, an allergen not listed on ingredient labels.

The following products are included in a recall:

Yummy Chicken Fries, 26 oz., UPC 6456322316, with best by dates of 1/3/19, 1/19/19, 2/16/19, 3/16/19, 4/12/19 & 4/27/19

Yummy Alpha Buddies, 25.2 oz., UPC 6456322790, with best by dates of 3/2/19, 3/16/19, 4/26/19, 2/2/19

Giant has not received and reports of illnesses at this time.

The store chain is offering a full refund.

The products are safe to eat for people who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

