Country singer Lee Greenwood to sing at Elizabethville bicentennial

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethville is celebrating its bicentennial and you’re invited to the week-long celebration at Veterans Park starting Saturday, August 12.

A community homecoming will be held that Saturday followed by an old timers baseball game at the American Legion baseball field on Sunday.

Monday, August 14, is community pool day. On Tuesday, August 15, there is a pet parade at 6:30 p.m. and an evening block party. On Wednesday, August 16, a Beatles tribute band will entertain those gathered at the park.

On Thursday, August 17, it’s all about babies with a parade on the ball field and more block party. Friday, August 18, will feature a community business day.

On Saturday, the grand finale celebration begins with a noon parade and musical entertainment in the park. Country music singer Lee Greenwood will perform. His opening act is The Badlees.

Tickets for the concert are $20 and are available at Klinger Lumber Company, Kerwin and Kerwin Law Office, Deibler, Straub and Troutman Insurance, Broad Mountain Winery or by emailing eabcgreenwood@gmail.com

For more information, visit http://elizabethville2017.org/index.php or https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethvilleBicentennial2017/