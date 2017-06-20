City Islanders lose as rogue fan steals the show

The Harrisburg City Islanders suffered their first loss at FNB Field on Saturday night in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their instate rival, the Bethlehem Steel FC.

Harrisburg continued to struggle within the attacking third of the pitch and paid for it in the second half when Bethlehem’s Captain, James Chambers, tallied the opening goal of the match in the 54th minute.

The City Islanders comeback chances were dealt a tough blow when Lee Nishanian was given a red card in the 80th minute for taking down a Steel player right outside the box. Harrisburg had their chances to equalize the game after going to 10 men, but couldn’t break through.

“I thought our performance tonight was pretty good,” said Miller. “We had a couple of pretty good chances. Defensively we played pretty well and moved the ball well but we just need to toughen up in their box.”

With the loss, Harrisburg sits in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with 10 points on the season, while Bethlehem improves to 22 points and jumps to 4th place in the division.