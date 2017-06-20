Bank robbery suspect writes confession, police say

Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect was arrested in York County after a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department, the M&T bank in the 2800 block of East Market Street was robbed around 10 a.m.

The suspect, 36-year-old Nathan Eric Mowry, gave the teller a handwritten note stating he had a gun, police said. Over $1,000 was taken from the bank.

Mowry was later arrested at Central Market in York.

According to police, Mowry was found in possession of the stolen money and gave a written confession to admit to the crime.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

