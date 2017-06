YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are asking for the public’s help to solve an arson that happened in early June.

The fire was on June 3rd at 6279 Lake Road in Springfield Township. A police investigation found the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the home, according to a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them at a call at 717-428-1011.

