NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police want answers after a van was stolen from a Perry County church.

According to a news release from troopers in Newport, the van was taken from the Bible Believers Baptist Church on May 23 then recovered a day later.

Investigators said the person who took the van from the church, at 35 Creekview Drive in Newport, could be someone who is familiar with the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport station at (717) 567-3110.