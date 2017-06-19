To post or not to post: Internet tips for college hopefuls

College admissions experts have some advice for students trying to get into college: Think before you post on social media.

The Associated Press interviewed admissions experts and others following Harvard University’s recent decision to revoke admissions of 10 students for offensive Facebook messages. They say prospective students should steer clear of any silly, vulgar and offensive posts that might resonate with teenagers but that send the wrong message to adults.

They say the general rule of thumb is that college hopefuls should avoid posting anything that they wouldn’t want their grandmother to see.

The Harvard case included jokes about the Holocaust and sexual assault that were shared on a private Facebook group for incoming Harvard freshmen. It was first reported by The Harvard Crimson.