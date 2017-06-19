To post or not to post: Internet tips for college hopefuls

The Associated Press Published:
Twitter
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Some Twitter users had to do without early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, after sporadic outages knocked the social media site offline in Europe. Reports of malfunctions began to appear in the U.S. as well, but it was unclear how widespread the outages were. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

College admissions experts have some advice for students trying to get into college: Think before you post on social media.

The Associated Press interviewed admissions experts and others following Harvard University’s recent decision to revoke admissions of 10 students for offensive Facebook messages. They say prospective students should steer clear of any silly, vulgar and offensive posts that might resonate with teenagers but that send the wrong message to adults.

They say the general rule of thumb is that college hopefuls should avoid posting anything that they wouldn’t want their grandmother to see.

The Harvard case included jokes about the Holocaust and sexual assault that were shared on a private Facebook group for incoming Harvard freshmen. It was first reported by The Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s