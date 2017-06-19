Suspect arrested for robbery of Lebanon grocery store

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – City police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a grocery store last week.

George Kemrer, 30, no fixed address, is accused of demanding money from Zweier’s Foodkart in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 12 p.m. Friday.

Police released surveillance photos from the store and received a tip from someone who identified Kemrer as the suspect. They discovered Kemrer had active warrants for his arrest and took him into custody on Saturday.

Kemrer was charged with one count of robbery and placed in Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. He was also arraigned on warrants from Palmyra and South Londonderry police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s