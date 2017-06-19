Stolen car crashes into Cumberland County business

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are looking for the suspects who stole a car then crashed it into a business early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to a report of a stolen car near the 2100 block of Canterbury Drive just before 2:00 a.m. on June 17. While they were on their way to the call, police found out the suspects crashed the car. The car hit a curb on the 400 block of Gettysburg Road and went over the embankment, and hit the business complex on the 2100 block of Fisher Road.

The suspects fled the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 717-238-9676. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or at upperallenpolice.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.