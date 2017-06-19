Skimming devices discovered at Susquehanna Township gas station

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have announced the discovery of skimming devices at a Dauphin County gas station earlier this month.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called June 2 about two skimming devices on gas pumps at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 4101 North Front Street.

According to police, devices were installed inside two pumps and connected directly into the credit card readers.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about these skimming devices should contact Det. Darryl Brown by calling 717-909-9142 or emailing dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

