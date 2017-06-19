Route 74 Bridge to close Tuesday

SAVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge in Perry County is closing Tuesday, June 20.

The Route 74 Bridge in Saville Township, Perry County will close Tuesday and won’t reopen until early August.

During that time, crews will repair concrete. and place a latex-modified overlay to extend the service life of the bridge deck.

Motorists will be detoured around the closure to Route 849, Middle Ridge Road (State Route 4008), Mansville Road (SR 4003), and Erly Road (SR 4010).

The repairs are part of a $7.4 million contract covering repairs of nearly two dozen bridges in south central Pennsylvania.