Route 233 in Newville closing for one week

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At 6 a.m. Monday, a section of Route 233 just south of Newville will close to traffic for one week.

The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail is getting some work done and because of the work, a section of road will close just south of Newville.

Route 233 will be closed for one week so contractors can excavate and install a box culvert to extend the trail under the road.

The installation is expected to take one week, the road should reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Monday, June 26.

Motorists will be directed around the closure by a signed detour taking Route 11, Oakville Road and Route 533.