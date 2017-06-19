Red Sky Cafe: Celebration of Summer

By Published:

Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Cafe was in the kitchen today to talk about a special event that allows you to “taste the outer banks” in Camp Hill!

Chef Wes cooked up a delicious Evergrain IPA NC Shrimp Boil:

½ Pound NC Shrimp

12 oz Evergrain IPA

2 Tbsp Old Bay

Cocktail sauce

Bring beer to boil, drop in shrimp for 2 minutes. Drain shrimp in a colander and plate the shrimp and dust with Old Bay. Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon.

You can also get a 10% off local’s discount! Find out more in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s