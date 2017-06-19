Red Sky Cafe: Celebration of Summer

Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Cafe was in the kitchen today to talk about a special event that allows you to “taste the outer banks” in Camp Hill!
Chef Wes cooked up a delicious Evergrain IPA NC Shrimp Boil:
½ Pound NC Shrimp
12 oz Evergrain IPA
2 Tbsp Old Bay
Cocktail sauce
Bring beer to boil, drop in shrimp for 2 minutes. Drain shrimp in a colander and plate the shrimp and dust with Old Bay. Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon.
You can also get a 10% off local’s discount! Find out more in the video above.