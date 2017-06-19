Police seek tips in Myerstown hotel robbery

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Lebanon County hotel Friday night.

The robber demanded money from a front desk attendant at the Lantern Lodge on North College Street in Myerstown around 11:40 p.m., state police in Jonestown said. He did not display a weapon but indicated he had one in his pocket.

He was described as 6’0″ tall with a thin build and a chin strap beard. He was wearing a red and blue Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap and a white sweatshirt with a printed pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.

