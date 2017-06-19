Police: Robbery at Lemoyne Turkey Hill

Published:

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill.

According to police, it happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday night at the Turkey Hill on the 400 block of South Third Street in Lemoyne.

Officers received a report of a white male entering the store and walking around. The male reportedly brought an item to the counter and when he went to pay for it, grabbed money from the cash drawer.

The employee pushed the suspect back and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect left on foot. He is reportedly a male in his late twenties to early thirties with a bald head and glasses. He is reportedly about 5′ 8” with a thin build.

If anyone has information, contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717.238.9676.

