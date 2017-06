CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are investigating after an expensive snake was stolen in Montgomery Township.

The burglary happened on Knob Road on June 16, according to press release issued Monday.

Between 2:00 and 5:40 p.m., someone broke into the victim’s home and stole a snake valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-264-5161.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.