Marcinko to be appointed first woman mayor of Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Borough Council will appoint Maria Marcinko to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Thomas Acri.

Marcinko, the council vice president, will be appointed mayor at the council’s meeting Monday evening.

She will the borough’s first woman mayor.

Acri announced in May that he and his wife are retiring and plan to move.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.