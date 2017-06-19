Marcinko to be appointed first woman mayor of Steelton

By Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Borough Council will appoint Maria Marcinko to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Thomas Acri.

Marcinko, the council vice president, will be appointed mayor at the council’s meeting Monday evening.

She will the borough’s first woman mayor.

Acri announced in May that he and his wife are retiring and plan to move.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Marcinko to be appointed first woman mayor of Steelton

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s