Mali official says at least 2 dead in attack

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) – Mali’s security minister says at least two people are dead after suspected jihadists attacked a popular resort on the outskirts of the capital.

The ministry said late Sunday that one of the victims was a dual French-Gabonese citizen. The identity of the other person killed was not immediately known.

One of the extremists was wounded but managed to escape, according to the statement. A Malian military spokesman had said there were believed to be several people inside the Campement Kangaba.

It was not immediately known how many guests were there at the time of the attack. Malian government officials say about 30 people managed to escape.