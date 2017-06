A Cumberland County girl who is battling leukemia was the inspiration behind an incredible fundraising effort by a state representative.

Rep. Adam Harris (R, Juniata County) raised $241,000 in a 10 week period to become the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man of the Year.

Harris was inspired by 9-year-old Ashlyn Brysiak, whose father works at the state Capitol.

