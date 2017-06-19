Last chance: Tax amnesty ends Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday is the last day for Pennsylvania’s Tax Amnesty program, which waives penalties and half the interest for delinquent taxpayers.

The application and full payment must be received by 11:59 p.m. Payment is accepted by check, money order, credit/debit card or electronic funds transfer.

After the program ends, those who haven’t taken advantage of the program will see a five percent penalty added to the amount owed.

Most individuals and businesses are eligible if they have unfiled tax returns or unpaid or underpaid taxes due by the end of 2015. More than 30 state taxes administered by the department are eligible with some restrictions.

According to numbers on backtax.pa.gov, the state is owed more than $3.5 billion in back taxes. This year, the program is expected to bring in $100 million in revenue for Pennsylvania.

In the past, tax amnesties have collected more than $350 million.

Taxpayers can get more information, including eligibility requirements, at backtax.pa.gov or by calling the toll-free hotline 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283).