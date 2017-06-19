Harrisburg woman gets at least 5 years for repo shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman has been ordered to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison for a firing a gun as two people tried to repossess her van.

Stephanie Hernandez, 28, was sentenced in Dauphin County Court after pleading guilty to counts of aggravated assault, heroin possession, receiving a stolen handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors say Hernandez in November 2015 fired a shot that struck the van as a man and woman were repossessing it.

Officers who responded to the incident at Hernandez’s home near 18th and Park streets found her in possession of a loaded stolen 9mm handgun and about 30 baggies of heroin.

