Harrisburg police seek information about stolen computer equipment

WHTM Staff Published:
(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are asking for help as they investigate stolen computer equipment.

Police were first notified of the theft on May 25 when they were called to the 3500 block of Industrial Road. A shipping business there started that a driver identified as Aziz Shagyn came to the business to pick up a load of about $220,000 worth of computer equipment.

The equipment never arrived to its destination in Virginia, according to police.

Investigators determined that Aziz Shagyn’s documentation was false.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-3162.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Watch.

