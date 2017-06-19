Harrisburg man gets up to 70 years for 2nd child rape conviction

By Published:
Luis A. Cruz (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man has been ordered to serve at least 35 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 and 9 years old.

Luis A. Cruz, 56, was sentenced Monday to 35 years to 70 years.

A jury earlier this month found Cruz guilty of eight charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Prosecutors said Cruz molested and raped the girl in 2007 and 2008.

He pleaded guilty in 1995 to raping another girl when she was 10 and 11 years old. In that case, he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s