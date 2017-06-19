Flash flood watch this afternoon with strong storms likely

A very humid night has led to a very warm morning with temperatures still in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the morning and few showers may also move through west to east. Rainfall amounts to start things off this morning will be relatively light. The main ingredient to this forecast is the sunshine breaking through the clouds late this morning and early this afternoon. The strength of the storms that form and the timing of how quickly they pass will depend on the sunshine we see.

Be prepared for the storms this afternoon to contain damaging winds and some hail. There is the outside chance of a brief tornado as well, especially as the storms first develop. Flash flooding may also be a problem if the same areas get hit multiple times with downpours. 2-3″ of rain in isolated spots is not out the question, but those areas will be few and far between with flooding be low-lying and poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties for this afternoon and evening.

By Monday evening the activity should start to die down and be out of here by Tuesday morning, taking the humidity with it! Expect more comfortable and dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Beyond that point we will have to focus on a developing tropical storm along the Gulf Coast. This system could send some rain to the north and eventually to the Midstate. The timing of this rain, if it happens, will be tough to follow until the storm fully develops. This likely will not happen until at least tomorrow or Wednesday. We will keep you posted.