Cosby judge could revisit issue of revealing names of jurors

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.

The names remain shielded under a protective order that several news outlets have challenged. Judge Steven O’Neill advised jurors when the trial ended Saturday outside Philadelphia that they need not discuss the case.

Cosby was charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

He remains free on $1 million bail.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.