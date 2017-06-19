Cleanup underway after storm causes damage

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A strong thunderstorm Monday afternoon downed several trees and damaged a home in northern Dauphin County.

Dean Macy of Halifax said heavy rain moved a portion of his home off its foundation.

“We were sitting in the house and then all that rain came, and we had about three inches in a half-hour,” Macy said, “All of a sudden we heard this crash, and the next thing we knew we seen mud coming out the cellar door.”

In York County, high winds toppled about 12 trees on a property in the 200 block of Carlisle Road, in Carroll Township. Curt Werner of the Dillsburg Banner said one of the trees fell on a moving vehicle and knocked out the back window.

The high winds also knocked over a playset.

At Susquehanna Speedway in York Haven, the storm toppled portable toilets and damaged over 200 feet of fence.

