Auditor: Manheim Township schools broke laws in handling of superintendent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the Manheim Township School District broke laws when it failed to publicly vote on an early separation with its former superintendent.

DePasquale also said that termination of John Nodecker’s contract cost the district at least $358,000. $172,000 of the money was used to buy out the former superintendent.

Nodecker resigned in January of 2016. The board accused the former superintendent of lewd behavior.

The auditor general’s audit, which was started due to public concern, found the school board made two major errors in terminating the contract.

DePasquale said the board knew about the resignation and signed the separation agreement, but the item was deliberately omitted from the agenda for its Jan. 21, 2016, meeting. The board voted at the meeting to amend the agenda to include the resignation.

He said the board never publicly approved the separation agreement, which is a violation of the Public School Code

“School boards certainly have a right to terminate a superintendent’s contract. However, the process should be completely transparent and done legally,” DePasquale said in a statement. “The process Manheim Township School District used to terminate the former superintendent’s contract was neither.”

Manheim Township school officials in a statement said they agreed the separation agreement should have been public. They said school board directors and administrators who were working in the district office at the time were “following legal recommendations pertaining to board procedures and were unaware that the actual separation agreement needed to be posted on the board agenda.”

You can read the full audit here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.