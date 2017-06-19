About 7,000 without power after severe storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 7,000 people in south-central Pennsylvania were without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

PPL Electric Utilities at 3 p.m. reported about 750 customers were without service in Dauphin County, nearly 900 had lost power in Lancaster County, and 840 had no electricity in York County. Outages affected about 50 customers in Cumberland County.

First Energy reported 2,500 customers in York County had lost electricity, and another 1,600 customers in Adams County were affected. More than 200 customers were without service in Dauphin and Cumberland counties, and more than 300 customers were affected in Lebanon and Franklin counties.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.