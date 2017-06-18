Unauthorized use of credit card under investigation

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are trying to identify the person of interest in the unauthorized use of a credit card in Carlisle.

The victim apparently forgot to remove his bank card from the ATM inside the Giant Store, before walking over to the teller for additional help.

While the victim was at the teller desk, his card was used while still inside the ATM, with money being withdrawn from his account.

Police call the man in the surveillance picture a person of interest. Anyone who knows who the man may be are asked to contact Carlisle Police.