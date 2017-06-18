Susquehanna River Safety Rally held at City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A rally was held on City Island Saturday as a call to prioritize clean water.

Organizers say the river not only provides drinking water for millions of Pennsylvanians but it is also a boost to the economy.

It is being threatened by animal waste and eroding soil.

Pennsylvania and Delaware Program Manager, Amanda John says, “Get out there. Support the river base economy, paddle on the river. Come to City Island and take a boat out from Susquehanna Outfitters. These are really great ways to show this matters to you. And when your legislators hear from you, they can make a difference and so can you.”

Critics of additional water regulations say they are expensive and unnecessary.