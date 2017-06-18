Severe storms looking more and more likely for Monday afternoon

The past couple of days the bulk of storms have staying off to our west with just hit or miss activity around Central PA. That is about to change heading into Monday.

After a soupy Sunday night into Monday morning, the day will start off mostly cloudy and sticky with maybe even a shower or a storm during the morning hours. Peeks of sun will take temperatures quickly into the 80s and an approaching cold front will spark one or more lines of downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The timing in the afternoon really depends on the amount of sun we see, and whether or not showers develop out ahead of the system Monday morning. Be prepared for the storms to contain damaging winds and some hail. There is the outside chance of a brief tornado as well. Flash flooding may also be a problem if the same areas get hit multiple times with downpours. 2-3″ of rain in isolated spots is not out the question, but those areas will be few and far between with flooding be low-lying and poor drainage areas.

By Monday evening the activity should start to die down and be out of here by Tuesday morning, taking the humidity with it! Expect more comfortable and dry conditions for Tuesday and beyond.