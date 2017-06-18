Police: drive-by shooting outside of Harrisburg bar, one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting outside of a bar on Saturday.

Police say they went to SD’s Lounge on the 2900 block of N. 7th Street to conduct a bar check around 1:51 a.m.

As officers arrived in the area they say they heard several gunshots fired. Officers were then informed that a male had been shot.

According to the authorities, the male victim was in his vehicle when a silver/gray minivan with tinted windows drove by with the passenger sliding door open. The rear passenger opened fire on the male victim’s vehicle striking him.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call (717) 255-3170 or email KGautsch@cityofhbg.com.