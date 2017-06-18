Pennsylvania beats Maryland 44-27 at Big 33 Classic

After a year of changes the Big 33 Classic at Landis Field featured A-list alums and an impressive performance from both teams. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, former local high school turned NFL players Noah Spence and Jordan Hill, and Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim were honorary chairman for the game.

The game itself debuted at Landis Field after years in Hershey. The players didn’t seem to notice a difference. The Pennsylvania team featured several players from the abc27 viewing area including Harrisburg’s Joel Davis and Penn State recruit Damion Barber, Cedar Cliff’s Grant Brenneman, CD East’s Brandon Hickerson-Rooks, Lebanon’s Khalique Washington, and Middletown’s Jaelen Thompson. Brenneman threw several touchdown passes in the game including one to Davis. Jaelen Thompson was able to score a touchdown that helped seal the game.

The Pennsylvania team won 44-27.