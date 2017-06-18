PA Tax Amnesty ends Monday

Harrisburg, PA – Tomorrow is the last day of the PA Tax Amnesty program – which waives all penalties and half of the interest for anyone paying delinquent state taxes, Acting Secretary of Revenue C. Daniel Hassell said today.

“Monday is the final opportunity for delinquent taxpayers to settle their tax debt and take advantage of tax amnesty,” said Hassell. “The deadline is midnight, June 19. No extensions will be offered. It is important to remember that back taxes do not go away and that burden will continue to follow you.

“There is a strong incentive for those with back taxes to not miss this opportunity. After the program ends, a five percent penalty will be added to the amount owed and the department will continue strong enforcement efforts,” said Hassel.

The application and full payment must be received by the deadline. Payment is accepted by check, money order, credit/debit card or electronic funds transfer.

More than 30 taxes administered by the Department of Revenue are eligible for tax amnesty, including the corporate net income tax, employer withholding tax, sales tax, and personal income tax.

Notices about tax amnesty were mailed to delinquent taxpayers from all Pennsylvania counties and every U.S. state. To encourage taxpayers who are flying under the radar and not paying taxes to come forward, the department only requires those individuals and businesses to file and pay taxes dating back to Jan 1, 2011.

Taxpayers can apply or get more information at backtax.pa.gov or by calling 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283). The call center has extended hours and is available Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.