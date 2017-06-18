Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash

By Published:

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle driver is listed in critical condition after a crash on Saturday in Lancaster County.

The man was traveling in the 1100 block of Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township, when he swerved over the double yellow line, hitting the side of a truck.

The motorcycle driver then lost control, eventually being thrown off of the bike. The motorcycle ended up crashing into a mailbox post.

It is not known if the victim was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s