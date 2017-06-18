Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle driver is listed in critical condition after a crash on Saturday in Lancaster County.

The man was traveling in the 1100 block of Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township, when he swerved over the double yellow line, hitting the side of a truck.

The motorcycle driver then lost control, eventually being thrown off of the bike. The motorcycle ended up crashing into a mailbox post.

It is not known if the victim was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.