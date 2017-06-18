Linglestown Fire Company hosts benefit Flea Market

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A day of shopping to help the local fire company.

The Linglestown Fire Company hosted an Indoor Flea Market on Saturday.

Vendors on hand sold crafts and other items and the Ladies Auxilary was selling food all to raise money for the fire company.

The Treasurer of Linglestown Ladies Auxilary, Dolly Roberts said, “Well its important because we need the equipment for the firefighters to go out and we only get so much funding from the state and from the county to fund our trucks, and the maintenance and gas that it takes to run those.”

Firefighters also held a chicken barbecue for shoppers.

