Harrisburg River Rescue to hold Community Seminar on water safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services (HRRES) is an all-volunteer organization which provides a diverse range of services to the City of Harrisburg and all communities within Dauphin County.

HRRES provides water safety education and training for the community and professional rescue personnel, water rescue and emergency response, ice rescue, and emergency boat operations for municipalities and organizations throughout Dauphin County.

The dive team assists with rescue operations, underwater criminal investigations, forensic recovery, and provides law enforcement diver training.

River Rescue and Emergency Services members include training and certification as water rescue personnel, master divers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and educators.

HRRES is holding a free Community Seminar on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Hall at Sen. John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center.

