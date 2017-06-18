Harrisburg High alums graduate from Naval Academy together

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two Harrisburg High School alums graduated from the United States Naval Academy together–the first pair to achieve the accomplishment in recent years.

Raymond Snell and Khaalif Wolfe graduated from Harrisburg High School in 2012. They enrolled in the Naval Academy and were roommates serving in the same company, which is very rare. The two young men graduated in May 2017.

“It is a really tough program and I don’t think I would have probably would have made it if Khaalif wasn’t there,” said Snell.

Snell talked about his journey on abc27 News Daybreak Saturday morning. Wolfe was unable to attend the interview because he was out of town with family.

Snell and Wolfe will go through training and begin their service in the US Navy soon. It will be the first time the friends will be separated in nearly a decade.