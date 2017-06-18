Five dogs left in home for months rescued, looking for forever homes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and an animal rescue saved five dogs from a Cumberland County home. Police believe they spent months in deplorable conditions, and now they’re looking for permanent families.

Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer Cpl. Michael Spada says police and Speranza Animal Rescue took the dogs from a home going into foreclosure along North Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township.

Police aren’t pressing charges because they say one of the owners came by once a day to feed them, and the dogs were relatively healthy. However, Spada says he believes the pups were alone in the house during that time for months. Spada says the father moved out with children and was not able to take the pets to where they moved. The man fed the dogs once a day, except during the weekend, Spada said.

A Shih Tzu and Shepherd mix have been adopted. Two Labrador Retrievers and a Chihuahua mix are still looking for their forever homes.

Janine Guido, the president and founder of Speranza Animal Rescue, says the living conditions at the home were one of the worst she’s ever seen.

“You could actually smell the urine and feces from the front steps. It was horrific,” Guido said. “It literally hurt your lungs to breathe in their for long minutes of time. There was just trash everywhere, feces everywhere.”

Dawn White will have the full story at 11 p.m., along with video of the rescue.