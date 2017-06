Sunday the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics reportedly agreed to swap first round picks. This would give Philadelphia a chance to draft Washington’s Markelle Fultz number one overall and gives Boston a chance to trade their assets for a star. What a Father’s Day present for Celtics and Sixers fans. To celebrate abc27 Sports Anchor Pat Welter decided to call up the biggest Celtics fan he knows….his dad John Welter.

