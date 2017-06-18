Civil War Museum allows visitors to take a step back in history

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg hosted their Community Free Day on Saturday.

Visitors could take part in the walking tour and hear presentations from Historians including a Frederick Douglass impersonator.

Civil War Museum CEO, Wayne Motts said, “So we’re a Smithsonian affiliated museum, right here in downtown Harrisburg. Right here in Dauphin County. We’re pleased with that. We’re pleased that the community has chosen to be with us today. We’re happy to have these offerings. And we hope it’s fun but that it’s also educational.”

There was also a living history encampment at the museum where visitors could see the flash and smell the smoke of Civil War muskets and rifles.

