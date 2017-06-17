Scores of farm workers, activists marching on Ben & Jerry’s

Associated Press Published:
Scores of dairy farm workers and activists marching in Montpelier, Vt., on Saturday June, 17, 2017. They were marching to the main Ben & Jerry's factory in the Vermont town of Waterbury to protest what they feel are slow negotiations to reach a deal on their "Milk with Dignity" program that would ensure fair wages and living conditions. Ben & Jerry's spokesman Sean Greenwood says the company is committed to reaching a deal with workers. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Scores of dairy farm workers and activists are marching to the Ben & Jerry’s factory in the Vermont town of Waterbury to protest what they say are slow negotiations to reach a deal on the so-called “Milk with Dignity” program.

The march began Saturday morning at the Montpelier Statehouse, headed to the company’s main factory.

Proponents say the program would ensure fair pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to Ben & Jerry’s for its popular ice cream. Farmworkers and marcher Victor Diaz says it’s time for the company to act.

Ben & Jerry’s spokesman Sean Greenwood says the company is committed to reaching a deal with workers.

Ben & Jerry’s gets most of its milk from 80 Vermont farms.

