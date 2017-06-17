River rally pushes for clean water changes in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Is your water clean? Conservation groups say Pennsylvania’s economy depends on it.

Members of the National Parks and Conservation Association, PennFuture, Choose Clean Water Coalition, and other conservation groups held a rally Saturday at City Island in Harrisburg, calling on Pennsylvania lawmakers and Governor Wolf to prioritize clean water.

People at the rally highlighted concerns about animal waste and sediment running into the Susquehanna River, affecting the water’s quality for drinking and recreation. They pointed to the economic boost the river provides by attracting visitors.

“Get out there,” National Parks Conservation Association Program Manager Amanda John said. “Support the river-base economy. Paddle on the river. Come to City Island and take a boat out from Susquehanna Outfitters. These are really great ways to show this matters to you. And when your legislators hear from you, they can make a different and so can you.”

Critics of additional water regulations say they are expensive and unnecessary.