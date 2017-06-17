Parents, kids can learn about drug abuse at Big 33 Football Classic

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Kids and their parents can learn much about much more than sports at this year’s Big 33 Football Classic.

Dauphin County Human Services will have more information on how to keep children healthy and the signs of drug abuse to look out for. They’ll also have information on mental health and services for seniors.

The tent for this event will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Landis Field, 4600 Locust Lane, in Lower Paxton Township.

This is a part of the NFL’s Fuel Up to Play 60 Fan Experience, which includes an obstacle course, inflatable games, and other activities. The event is sponsored by Capital BlueCross and the Dauphin County Commissioners.

ABC27’s Dawn White will have more information on the event and what parents should know about drug abuse tonight at 11.