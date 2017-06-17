Hershey man charged with unlawful contact with a minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today charges against a Dauphin County man for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, first-degree felonies.

Adam Lichvar, 31, of Hershey, was arrested Thursday for soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy on a social networking site.

The undercover agent told Lichvar he was visiting from out of town and his parents had left him alone at a hotel. After acknowledging that he understood the undercover agent was a minor, Lichvar propositioned him for sex, sent two explicit images and arranged to meet him.

Upon arriving at the designated meeting location, Lichvar was taken into custody by agents with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section and transported to Dauphin County Prison, where he was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, along with related charges. Bail was set at $150,000. Lichvar posted bail and was released, pending a preliminary hearing on June 29.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones.

“Thanks to the hard work of the agents and prosecutors in our Child Predator Section, one more predator is off our streets,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We are working relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to get every perpetrator out of our communities and keep Pennsylvania’s children safe.”

Suspected child predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.