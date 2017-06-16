Williams Valley softball falls in state title rematch 9-8

Last season it was Williams Valley who won the single A softball championship, this year West Green got their revenge. In a rematch of last years finals Williams Valley got off to a great start. The Lady Vikings scored seven runs in the first two innings including a bases clearing double from Morgan Updergrove. But West Green scored nine unanswered in the next four innings. A RBI single from Madison Lampe in the 6th gave West Green the lead. Williams Valley was able to get a runner on third in the 7th but West Green held on for the 9-8 win.

