US grants Pennsylvania 3-month Real ID extension

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Pennsylvanians to use their existing state IDs to get into certain federal facilities.

The July 10 deadline was extended three months to Oct. 10.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation in May to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with a 2005 federal law that set minimum security standards for issuing driver’s licenses and photo identification cards, but PennDOT is still working on the new ID cards. The department estimates the new ID cards will be available by March 2019.

The deadline to have a qualifying ID to board commercial airliners is Jan. 22. After that, people in non-compliant states would need a passport, military ID, or some other compliant ID card to board domestic flights.

Homeland Security is expected to issue an extension that would allow Pennsylvanians to continue using their current driver’s licenses at airports until 2020.

When the new ID cards are available, residents will have the choice of a complaint or standard identification. A Real ID license will likely cost more than the standard license. In some states, the difference is $15.

