Tips to save money while keeping your house cool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the temperatures rise during the summer months, residents are reminded that there are steps they can take to avoid seeing an increase in their electricity bills.

A programmable thermostat will help you save energy if you set the cooling temperature higher when nobody’s home and lower when you return from work. You can save three to five percent on air conditioning costs for each degree you raise your thermostat.

People are also encouraged not to place heat-producing electronics like lamps or televisions near their thermostat since it can pick up that heat and cause your air conditioning to run longer.

If you have central air conditioning, close off vents to unused rooms and close doors leading to uncooled parts of your home. If you use a window unit, make sure any cracks or holes around the window are sealed.

Ceiling fans can provide additional cooling and better circulation, even with an air conditioning unit. You should have the fan set to turn counter-clockwise so cool air is pushed down to the floor.

“When you get home from work, everybody’s guilty of sometimes turning down the air conditioner really low. Don’t do that, because it’s not going to cool down any faster when you do that,” said Jess Baker, Regional Affairs Director for PPL Electric. “You’re ultimately probably going to waste some money and energy when you cool it when you need to.”

Switching to energy efficient light bulbs can also make a big difference, since only about 10 to 15 percent of the energy used by incandescent bulbs result in light, with the rest turning into heat.

PPL has rebates and coupons for some energy efficient products on its website, pplelectric.com.

