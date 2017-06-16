The Eagle Foundation’s 9th Annual Polo Match set for Saturday, June 17

The Eagle Foundation’s 9th Annual Polo Match will be held on June 17th. All event proceeds support educational and student activities for Cumberland Valley students.

“It’s a wonderful, family friendly event for those in the Cumberland Valley community and surrounding areas to come together at a gorgeous venue to watch a sport that central Pennsylvania doesn’t get to see too often,” tells Amy Hempt.

The Eagle Foundation, which was founded in 1996 by a group of parents, is a non-profit affiliate of Cumberland Valley School District. The funds from the Eagle Foundation support students and the community through learning grants & scholarships and other community projects.

