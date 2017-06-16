The Eagle Foundation’s 9th Annual Polo Match set for Saturday, June 17

By Published:

The Eagle Foundation’s 9th Annual Polo Match will be held on June 17th. All event proceeds support educational and student activities for Cumberland Valley students.

“It’s a wonderful, family friendly event for those in the Cumberland Valley community and surrounding areas to come together at a gorgeous venue to watch a sport that central Pennsylvania doesn’t get to see too often,” tells Amy Hempt.

The Eagle Foundation, which was founded in 1996 by a group of parents, is a non-profit affiliate of Cumberland Valley School District. The funds from the Eagle Foundation support students and the community through learning grants & scholarships and other community projects.

Learn more about the polo match online.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s